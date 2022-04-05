Louis Sclafani, 82, of Venice, Fla., passed away peacefully on Friday, April 1, 2022 at home. Born in Brooklyn, N.Y., he lived in Venice for more than 50 years.
Lou proudly served in the United States Army. He enjoyed a 50-year long real estate career in Venice, as both a developer and realtor. In addition, he was a founding member and president of the Italian American Club of Venice and a past president of the Florida Federation of Italian American Clubs.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Dominick and Jean Sclafani, as well as his daughter Denise Ruiz.
Lou will be greatly missed by his long-time partner, Barbara Moccia. He is survived by his daughter, Donna Dodenhoff and her husband Willi, and son-in-law James Ruiz. He is also survived by his grandchildren, Shannon O'Neill and her partner Alex Hollis, Deano Perkowski, Valerie Perkowski and her partner Aaron Adelstein; as well as great-grandchildren Cody and Emma Adelstein. He will be missed by his brother Joseph, and his devoted sisters, Josephine Loria and her husband Jimmy, as well as his sister Charlotte Sclafani and her partner, Faye Newton.
Internment will be private and a memorial service will be announced at a later date.
Donations in his memory may be made to the Parkinson Place, 5969 Cattleridge Blvd., Suite #100, Sarasota, FL 34232 or online at parkinsonplace.org. Parkinson Place provides free services to empower those living with Parkinson's and support for their caretakers.
