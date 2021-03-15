Duford

Lucille E. Duford

On Saturday, July 18, 2020, loving mother, sister, grandmother, Lucille E. Duford, passed away at the age of 79.

Lucille was born in Brooklyn, New York, to Joseph and Viola Malski on Jan. 7, 1941. She followed in her mothers footsteps early on in her life career choice and became a beautician. She had two children Angelina and Mario.

She moved to Florida over 35 years ago and quickly became a Floridian for life. She had a passion for painting and completed various paintings throughout her life. She was very creative and enjoyed making all sorts of crafty projects.

She was a very caring loving person who would be helpful to anyone in need. She will be sorely missed by her immediate family members, daughter Angel Sigmon, sisters Christina Malski and Amelia Conforti, sister-in-law Gail Volpi, grandsons Dallas Sigmon and Zeek Sigmon, and three nieces and two nephews.

Lucille was preceded in death by her son Mario Mere.

In lieu of flowers or cards, please donate to the local VFW Post 8118.

