Lucille S. Summers
Lucille S. Summers, age 103, of Nokomis, Florida, formerly of Lake Forest, Illinois, passed away peacefully in her home.
Born in Chicago, Illinois, she was the daughter of Elizabeth and John Scovie.
Lucille graduated from Hirsch Metropolitan High School, then attended the Music Center of the North Shore and was an accomplished pianist. She spent years dancing at the Aragon Ballroom in Chicago.
After her marriage to Willard Leslie Summers, who predeceased her in 1955, she worked for the Illinois Bell Telephone company. As a widow, she worked in sales at Carson Pirie Scott & Co. until her retirement in 1982.
Lucille traveled to Europe a number of times, and went to Africa, staying with a family member who was a resident representative in the diplomatic corps. She spent a week on safari at the Little Governors Camp on the Masai Mara. She enjoyed her travels to Australia, New Zealand, Cuba, Guatemala and Mexico.
When her children were young, she took them out of the city for the summer. She felt her quaint country home in Marshall, Michigan, was a safe and healthy environment for all.
Surviving family members include a daughter, Marjory Barksdale of Nokomis; a son, John Franklin, of Burr Ridge, Illinois; five grandchildren; and five great- grandchildren.
Lucille’s son Willard Leslie III recently passed away. Her sister, Dorothy, and brothers John and Robert also preceded her in death.
Lucille will be remembered for her positive and kind spirit, her warmth and her generosity. In her later years, her devotion to her little dogs was a joy to witness. She was loved by many and will be greatly missed by all those who knew her.
The family wishes to thank Norma Silva for her extraordinary love and care of Lucille.
Services: A Celebration of Life will be held in Nokomis at the home of the family at a later date. To share a memory of Lucille or to send a condolence to the family, visit: FarleyFuneralHome.com.
Contributions: In lieu of flowers and to honor Lucille’s love of animals, please consider donating to: ASPCA, Box 96929, Washington, DC 20090-6929.
