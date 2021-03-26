Lucy Ann Denler
Lucy Ann Denler, 76, died at 9:15 p.m. Saturday, March 20, 2021, at Tidewell Hospice House.
Lucy was born Dec. 6, 1944, in Ilion, New York, the daughter of the Rev. Leonard Delaney Peale and Josephine Peale (née Riethmiller).
Lucy and her husband, Robert Smith Denler, were married on Oct. 7, 1967, at St. Lawrence O’Toole Church in Brewster, New York. They lived in Buffalo, New York, for many years before relocating to Venice, Florida.
Lucy enjoyed taking music lessons and was a talented organist. In addition to her love for music, Lucy was committed to her strong faith and service to her community. She shared her time with Christ United Methodist Church in Venice and PEO, and provided services to several community organizations.
Lucy is survived by her niece, Anita-Lynn, her husband, Carter, and their two children, Alanna and Alec, all of New York.
Services: A service will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, April 9, at Christ United Methodist Church, 1475 Center Road, Venice. A private interment will be held at a later date.
Contributions: In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to The Salvation Army, P.O. Box 69, Venice, FL 34284-0069.
