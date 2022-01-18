Lyn Hillman Levine Jacobson (born August 26, 1927), 94, passed away peacefully due to natural causes in Westlake, Ohio on Sunday, January 9, 2022.
Lyn grew up in Chicago during the Depression and World War II before earning a BFA from the University of Illinois and marrying architect Morton Z. Levine in 1948. Lyn and Mort raised four children in Skokie, Illinois before moving to Venice, Florida in 1971, where Lyn became a member of the American Society of Interior Designers (ASID), an organizer of community choirs, and a prolific watercolorist. After Mort's untimely death in 1991, Lyn had a brief marriage to Melvin Jacobson and, following his illness and death, relocated to the Cleveland, Ohio area in 2017.
Lyn was dearly loved by all who knew her and will be greatly missed. She is survived by her children, Steven (Murali) Levine, Aimee (Gunavati) Lowe, David Levine, Paul Levine, Bethann Levine Maxwell, and Gregory Maxwell; her grandchildren, Adam Levine, Tanner Levine, Morgan Maxwell, and Justice Levine; five nieces and a nephew.
A memorial service will be held at the Jewish Congregation of Venice, Florida at a future date. Condolences and remembrances may be shared via the Neptune Society's website, obituaries.neptunesociety.com.
Donations in Lyn's name can be made to the Hillman Library Fund at Ezra-Habonim (ehnt.org/donations.html) and the Levine-Rothlein Library Fund at the Jewish Congregation of Venice (jewishcongregationvenice.com/help).
