Lynn Johnson, 78, of Nokomis, died Monday, August 1, 2022 at Tidewell Hospice, Village on the Isle.
Lynn was born April 27, 1944 in Chicago, Illinois to the late Florence and Robert Votipka. Lynn's father passed away in Venice when she was nine, but Lynn gained a new father when her mother married the late Gerald Duke of Venice. "Lynn-e" was greatly loved by her new extended family of Dukes and Higels. After graduating Venice High in 1962, Lynn moved to Jacksonville to attend Jones Business College. One night at a USO dance, she met a handsome sailor and lost her heart to him. She married Billy Johnson, of Arabi, Ga., on August 9, 1963, and they raised two children in Crisp County, Georgia, before moving to Venice in 1985. Lynn tended her aging parents until they passed, and then joined Bill at Duke Garden Center until they retired in 2006.
Lynn is survived by her husband of almost 59 years (August 9, 1963), Bill Johnson; daughter Shari and her husband Stephen Dembinski; son Will Johnson; granddaughters Mary Rowe and Melanie Graybeal; grandsons Garrett Johnson and Kyle Johnson. She is also survived by close friends, Alice Burton and Sue Nave. Lynn was also a loving mother-figure to two other incredible young men, Shawn Burton and Jason Thompson. She leaves behind cousins in Florida, Colorado, and Washington as well as many life-long friends in Venice.
Lynn was known to greet everyone with a big smile and a welcoming comment. She enjoyed talking about flowers and plant care and took pleasure in growing desert roses and orchids. Lynn loved nothing more than to be with her family. She also enjoyed trips to the South Jetty where she would sit and marvel at the beauty of nature. For the last two years, Lynn resided at Harbor Inn South, and received wonderful care and attention from caregivers Annette, Emma, Joy, Facundo and Camille as well as frequent visits from her husband, daughter, son, and her "number-one", granddaughter Mary. Lynn's most faithful companion at Harbor Inn was her (stuffed) dog, Abigail. Abigail was always stylishly dressed, prone to sneaking out at night, and the source of many hilarious stories. Her grandchildren remember her with great love for her Halloween pumpkin always full of candy and for decorating Christmas cookies before the holidays. Her granddaughters particularly remember her for her cinnamon-sugar toast, her buttered egg sandwiches, and for the use of the "wellness" robe whenever either was sick and stayed at her house.
The family greatly appreciates the kind and loving care that Lynn received at the Village on the Isle Tidewell Hospice.
There will be a gathering at Farley Funeral Home on Saturday, August 6, 2022 from 9 - 11 a.m., with a memorial service beginning at 11 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Venice Alumni Association, PO Box 1292, Venice, FL 34284, to St. Jude's Children Research Hospital, or to Tidewell Hospice.
