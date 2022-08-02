Lynn Johnson, 78, of Nokomis, died Monday, August 1, 2022 at Tidewell Hospice, Village on the Isle.

Lynn was born April 27, 1944 in Chicago, Illinois to the late Florence and Robert Votipka. Lynn's father passed away in Venice when she was nine, but Lynn gained a new father when her mother married the late Gerald Duke of Venice. "Lynn-e" was greatly loved by her new extended family of Dukes and Higels. After graduating Venice High in 1962, Lynn moved to Jacksonville to attend Jones Business College. One night at a USO dance, she met a handsome sailor and lost her heart to him. She married Billy Johnson, of Arabi, Ga., on August 9, 1963, and they raised two children in Crisp County, Georgia, before moving to Venice in 1985. Lynn tended her aging parents until they passed, and then joined Bill at Duke Garden Center until they retired in 2006.

Load entries