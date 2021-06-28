Madelaine "Maddy" Keesler was called home to our Lord on Saturday, June 26, 2021, in Venice, Florida.
Maddy lived a long life to age 89 and was preceded in death by her parents, Wallace and Helen Keesler, along with her two loving husbands, Jan Paderewski and Edward Ballard.
Maddy enjoyed her writing group and always had a story to tell with spectacular flair. She enjoyed singing, whether it was asking to pass the sugar or karaoke at one of her many favorite spots.
Maddy always had several art projects in the works and her creativity was outstanding. Cruising and travel were a favorite and she enjoyed many wonderful destinations. Most of all, Madelaine enjoyed her family.
Maddy is survived by her five children, six grandchildren and six great-grandchildren: John Paderewski (Lynne), Melissa (Dustin), Mateo, Solomon and Paula; Susan Carman (Jeffrey), Jessica (Nick) and Finley; Nancy Paderewski; Patricia Gordon (Barry), Jaclyn, Josh (Meagan) and Carly; and Jan Saieva (Marcus).
Madelaine is also survived by her two loving brothers, Wallace and Robert Keesler
Services: A private service will be held Sunday, July 11, in Venice. Farley Funeral Home, Venice, is handling the arrangements. A message of condolence may be sent by visiting FarleyFuneralHome.com.
