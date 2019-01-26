Madeleine D. Putnam
Madeleine D. Putnam, 90, of Venice, Florida, died Friday, Jan. 11, 2019.
Mrs. Putnam was born Nov. 22, 1928, in Brooklyn, Connecticut, to Walter and Libbie (Plantier) Deviney.
She was a DAV Auxiliary Life Member, a member of the Methodist Women, a preschool volunteer and a volunteer for the Venice Symphony.
Mrs. Putnam is survived by her niece, Michelle Pizzuti; nephews, Richard and David Mailloux; and great-nephew, Nathaniel Pizzuti.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Glenn Putnam, and her sister, Theresa Mailloux.
Services: A Memorial Service will be held at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 30, in the Leonard Peale Chapel at Grace United Methodist Church, 400 E. Field Ave., Venice. Burial will follow at 1:30 p.m. at Sarasota National Cemetery, 9810 State Road 72, Sarasota, Florida. Toale Brothers Funeral Home, Ewing Chapel, is handling arrangements.
Contributions: Memorial donations may be made to Venice-Nokomis Community Preschool, P.O. Box 1641, Nokomis FL 34275.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.