Madelon Frances "Mid" Umlauf
Madelon Frances "Mid" Umlauf, of Venice, Florida, and Allentown, Pennsylvania, passed away peacefully at age 100, on Wednesday, July 29, 2020, under the loving care of Jackie Dorsett, family and Hospice in Venice.
Born in Ramsey, New Jersey, she was the daughter of Frank T. and Katharine M. Rufner. She was the wife of Lt. Cmdr. John C. Umlauf for 62 years.
Attending Cornell University from 1937 to 1940, Madelon was a member of the Modern Dance Club and Alpha Phi Sorority. She then worked as a medical technician in New York Hospital-Cornell Medical Center in New York City for seven years.
Upon marriage and moving to Allentown, she raised her three daughters and was a charter member of the Cotillion Dance Club and a member of the Allentown Women’s Club.
She founded a support group at St. Timothy’s Lutheran Church for the National Alliance for Mental Illness, Lehigh Valley Chapter. She also served on the Muhlenberg College Women’s Auxiliary board of directors.
In 1920, the year Madelon was born, the 19th Amendment, giving women the right to vote, was passed; life expectancy was 54.1 years; and the average yearly income was $2,160.
Mid lived every stage of her life with quiet faith, a strength of purpose and goodness, and by the Golden Rule, “do unto others as you would have them do unto you.”
She loved her family dearly. Her home, which she had helped to design, was beautiful and always welcoming.
She and “Johnny” had many dear friends from all walks of life. The parties they enjoyed giving were such fun — full of music and dancing. Close to her heart were the women of her bridge club who met together for over 50 years.
In her elder years and to the end, Madelon showed remarkable courage and endurance, a steady countenance and good humor. She was never far from her lipstick, especially at 5 o’clock — cocktail hour — when she enjoyed her Manhattan.
We now say goodbye and adieu to her now — wife, mother, sister, aunt, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend; such a very lovely woman who was so full of grace. We cherish her legacy to us.
Survivors include daughters Judith R., wife of Michael Clements of Venice, Susan R., wife of Thomas Everett of Canton, Georgia, and Wendy R. Daniels of The Gardens of Easton, Easton, Pennsylvania; sister Ruth Kessock of Barnegat, New Jersey; grandchildren Kristina, wife of Andrew Cohen of Canton and Lisa, wife of Michael Sharpenberg of Woodstock, Georgia; and great-grandchildren Sadie, Megan and Bennett Cohen and Kinsley and Tyler Sharpenberg.
Services: Services will be private. Arrangements are by J.S. Burkholder Funeral Home, Allentown. Condolences may be offered at JSBurkholder.com.
Contributions: In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in her memory to the National Alliance for Mental Illness, 802 W. Broad St., Bethlehem PA 18018.
