Maia Cochran Morrison

Venice, Florida real estate lost a true icon with the sudden passing of Maia C. Morrison, 78, on Wednesday, February 9, 2022. Maia was a beloved mother, grandmother, and friend. The matriarch of her own "Golden Girls" tribe she was a real force of nature, often five steps ahead of everyone else, her passing is a tremendous loss for our community.
Maia was born May 9, 1943 in Boston, Mass., to Mary Townsend Cochran and US Naval Commander Christian Hessler Cochran. The family settled in Chevy Chase, Md. Maia attended Immaculata Preparatory School and the University of Delaware.
Maia moved her family to the Venice area in 1969 from Ohio by way of Texas looking for the sunshine and freedom from the cold. She began her incredibly successful, multi-decade real estate career in 1973. Maia became a Realtor® in 1976 when she joined Century 21 First Realty of Venice. She went on to own and operate J. Booth & Company. Maia later joined Sunshine Property Group and spent the last twelve years with Re/Max Platinum Realty. Maia was nationally recognized for her commitment to her profession and customers by earning the prestigious GRI (Graduate Realtor® Institute) designation in 1980. Maia served the Venice Area Board of Realtors® in numerous capacities and was elected President in 1987. Maia was honored as Realtor® of the Year twice. In 2018, she was honored by Florida Realtors® as its Realtor® Political Action Committee (RPAC) State Chair of the Year for her unyielding support of private property rights and advocacy on behalf of all Realtors® and citizens of Florida. She was a two-tier Hall of Fame RPAC contributor. Maia mentored and helped countless colleagues over the years. Maia received the Realtor® Emeritus status in 2016 for reaching a milestone of forty years in the profession.
Maia always enjoyed being involved in the world around her. She served as Brownie troop leader for her daughter and was involved in many school activities including teaching children to read and the annual Christmas show. Maia continued to be involved as a devout community leader and supported numerous organizations including Loveland Center and The Road to Independence Foundation. Maia never hesitated to help a person in need. She donated to numerous causes in both their personal lives and businesses.
Maia enjoyed spending time with her family and friends, socializing and building relationships. She met her longtime partner of thirty-eight years, Vic Wirt, in the Bahamas and they continued to travel extensively. One of Maia's favorite destinations was Cozumel, Mexico where she shared her love for the land and the people with her family and friends. She was truly happy on island time. In her younger years, her hobbies included both snow and water skiing and boating. In her later years, she loved snorkeling and tending to her orchids.
Maia was known for her incredible fashion flair and had the unique ability to coordinate every outfit from her earrings all the way down to her shoes. It if were in style, Maia was wearing it.
Maia is survived by her cherished daughter, Sondra McCoy, and precious granddaughters, Caitlin and Danielle McCoy, all of Nokomis, Fla. Maia's toy poodle Samson misses his mom dearly. Maia was sadly preceded in death by her longtime partner, Victor Wirt; as well as her parents and brother, Charles Townsend Cochran.
Maia enjoyed attending Epiphany Cathedral Catholic Church on the Island of Venice where a memorial mass will be held at 1 p.m., on Saturday, April 2, 2022.
Donations in Maia's honor may be made to The Road to Independence Foundation, helping young people as they transition from Foster care to the real world - online at https://www.roadtoindependence.org/contribute or mailed to PO Box 1722 Venice, Florida 34284.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.