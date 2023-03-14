Mamie Bennett

Washington City, UT – Mamie Lou Bennett, age 96, died peacefully surrounded by family, friends, and caregivers on March 04, 2023, in Washington City, UT. She was born October 09, 1926, in Rochester, MN to Robert and Helen Gambill. She married Clayton James Bennett, Jr., MD, in Denver, CO on June 11, 1954. 

Over the years she and family resided in many places, from Wheeling, WV; San Francisco, CA; Yuma, CO; Whitesburg, KY; Rochester, MN; Venice, FL; to South Jordan and Washington, UT. Wherever she was, family was everything to her. She attended every school function, chaperoned ski bus trips, was a caregiver for her husband and a staunch advocate for family and friends. She found time for herself by becoming co-owner of the Whiffletree Knitting Shop, enjoying water aerobics, and cooking great food. She joined Walking Adventures International (WAI) in her 60’s, where she gained lifelong friends while partaking in amazing adventures on every continent of Earth. 


