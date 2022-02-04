Marcellina R. Saunders, 93, of Woodland, Ga., passed away on Tuesday, January 25, 2022, after a brief illness. She was a former member of the SDA Church in Venice, Fla., from 2009 to 2017 and later became a parishioner of St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic church in Warm Springs, Georgia. Marcy was born in Hawi, Hawaii on September 4, 1928 and lived on Oahu for most of her adult life. At the age of 13 years, she witnessed the bombing of Pearl Harbor from her backyard the morning of December 7, 1941. Marcy retired in 1991 after working for Dole Pineapple Company and Mele Mai Drapery Company, which made draperies and furnishings for many of the hotels in Waikiki.
Marcy is the widow of Jack L. Saunders, USNR.
She is survived by her daughter Faith Momilani Magyar, son-in-law Louis Magyar, granddaughter Kaleleonalani Taylor, grandson-in-law Chad Taylor, grandson Louis Magyar III, granddaughter-in-law Jackie Magyar, and six great-grandchildren Alexis, Korina, Teagan, Brooke, Travis and Riley. Marcy is also survived by her brothers Reggie, Rudy and Vernon, and sisters Tina, Carrie and Frances Leilani.
Visitation will be on Tuesday, February 15, 2022 from 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. with a celebration of Marcy's life following at 11:30 a.m. all in the Sabal Chapel at Farley Funeral Home in Venice. Interment will follow in Sarasota National Cemetery. To send condolences, please visit www.farleyfuneralhome.com
