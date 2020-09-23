Margaret A. Schmidt Sep 23, 2020 8 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Obituaries Card of Thanks Search Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Margaret A. SchmidtMargaret A. Schmidt, 91, of Jacksonville, Florida, passed away Monday, Sept. 21, 2020.Arrangements are by Quinn-Shalz Family Funeral Home. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Trending Now Venice bowling alley closes 'This is what happens to snitches' Some area Pizza Huts, Denny's are closed COVID numbers on rise in schools Feeling positive: Chamber erecting walls for community thoughts, quotes Load entries × Add an entry as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Add entry × Your entry has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone signs the guestbook. Notifications from this guestbook will end. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) entries Sign the guestbook. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Add an entry Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook. Featured Businesses A & R Quality Homes 7593 Hanchey St, North Port, FL 34287 941-429-1285 The Olde World Restaurant 14415 Tamiami Trl, North Port, FL 34287 941-426-1155 Website Jims Bathroom Grab LLC 4 Coxswain Dr, Placida, FL 33946 941-626-4296 Website Leroys Southern Kitchen & Bar 201 W Marion Ave, Punta Gorda, FL 33950 941-505-2489 Website Tropical Smoothie Cafe 17419 Tamiami Trail, North Port, FL 34287 941-423-9472 Website Helgemo Team at Compass 320 Cross Street, Punta Gorda, FL 33950 941-456-6052 Website Blue Parrot Construction 941-662-0366 Website Gulf Coast Rescreen 941-536-7529 Website Orr's Mulching & Land Clearing 941-875-4198 Website River City Grill 131 West Marion Avenue, Punta Gorda, FL 33950 941-639-9080 Website Find a local business
