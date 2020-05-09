Margaret Ann Evans
Margaret Ann Evans, 93, passed from this life on Sunday, May 3, 2020, at the Four Seasons Health Care Center. She was surrounded by the love of her family, both in person and virtually.
Margaret Ann was born April 15, 1927, in Kokomo, Indiana, to Charles and Elora Ingles. She was the big sister to Patricia Ann.
Margaret Ann graduated from Kokomo High School and received her bachelor’s degree in Education from Indiana University in 1949, where she was a member of the Zeta Tau Alpha sorority. She met the love of her life at IU: L.K. "Chic" Evans. They were married in Kokomo in 1950.
She taught English at Seymour High School and later at Kokomo High School while Chic was serving in the Army during the Korean War. To help them stay in touch while Chic was in Korea, Margaret Ann would record messages she would mail to Chic. After he listened to the message, he would record one for her and mail it back.
After the war, Margaret Ann and Chic settled in Columbus, Indiana, and started their family. They raised two sons, Mike (Diane) Evans and Scott (Megan) Evans, and a daughter, Elaine (Mark) Burton.
Margaret Ann delighted in being with her children and grandchildren, Sean Evans, Andrew (Elizabeth) Evans, Evan (Beth) Burton and Alicia (Emerson) Long. She also adored her four great-grandchildren, Parker Evans, Logan Evans, Madeline Long and Bryson Long.
Another of the many pleasures of her life was collecting, buying and selling antiques. She enjoyed researching them and learning about their past. Margaret Ann was one of the founding members of the Columbus Antiques Club.
She was also active in many local civic and social organizations, including Psi Iota Xi, Mission Valley Country Club, Venice Yacht Club and Four Seasons Book Club and their churches, First United Methodist Church in Columbus and Venice Presbyterian Church in Florida.
Chic and Margaret Ann loved to travel, and thoroughly enjoyed wintering in Venice, Florida. She will be deeply missed by her beloved husband, family and friends.
Services: A private burial will be conducted by Hathaway Myers funeral home. The family will host a Celebration of Life ceremony in the future. Online condolences may be sent to the family at Hathaway-Myers.com.
Contributions: In lieu of flowers, donations could be made to the American Heart Association, First United Methodist Church, Indiana University or the donor’s charity of choice.
