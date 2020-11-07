Margaret Ann Hardee
Margaret Ann Hardee passed away Sunday, Sept. 6, 2020, at Trustbridge Hospice in Jupiter, Florida.
Born in Willard, Ohio, on Jan. 4, 1932, to Wit Anthony and Mary Elizabeth Colich, she was the youngest of 10 children.
At the age of 12, she moved to Bradenton, Florida, when her parents retired.
Margaret graduated from Manatee High School in 1950. Outgoing and athletic, she excelled in academics and participated in several extracurricular activities.
Prior to her marriage to Robert Wesley Hardee on May 4, 1952, she attended Jackson Memorial Hospital School of Nursing, where she had earned her nursing cap.
The daughter of immigrants, Margaret was raised to value education and revere her country. Her father would often tell her that America was the greatest country in the world. She was always very proud of her brothers and sisters who served in the military and worked in the defense factories during World War II.
Civic-minded, in her younger years she volunteered to be an election poll worker and was a member and past president of the Venice Nokomis Woman’s Club in Venice, Florida.
From 1969 until 1983 Margaret worked as an audio/visual media aide at Venice High School. She was held in high regard by the faculty and students for whom she did her very best to assist with their classroom needs and projects.
Well informed and always curious, Margaret loved to read and travel. She enjoyed knitting and all types of needlework.
Countless times she would tell her children that anything worth doing was worth doing well, a credo she applied to everything she chose to do in life.
Inspiring, open-hearted and fun-loving, Margaret was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother whose memory will always be cherished by her family.
She was preceded in death by her son, Robert W. Hardee Jr.
Margaret is survived by her husband of 68 years, Robert W. Hardee Sr. of Jupiter; daughter and son-in-law Kathleen and Michael Sagen of Jupiter; two grandsons; two great-grandsons; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Services: A private service will be held.
Contributions: In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Margaret’s memory to the Cure Alzheimer’s Fund, CureAlz.org, or the Alzheimer’s Association, Alz.org.
