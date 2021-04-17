Margaret C. Patton
Margaret C. Patton, 83, passed away peacefully Monday, April 5, 2021, surrounded by her loving family.
She was born in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, to parents Edward and Margaret O’Malley. Marge met the love of her life, Bill, at the University of Pennsylvania dental school, where she was a secretary to the dean and he was a student. They were married in January of 1959.
Marge and Bill happily raised their children, Cindy and Bill, in Scotch Plains, New Jersey. In 1997, they retired to their home in Venice, Florida.
Marge is survived by her adoring husband of 62 wonderful years, Bill. She will be dearly missed by her children, Cindy of Venice and Bill (Kathy) of Avon, Connecticut. She also leaves behind the lights of her life, “her boys,” grandsons Will, Dan and Tim, who adored her; and her devoted and loving sister, Pat DeSabato, and Pat’s family, who reside in the Philadelphia area.
They will all miss her funny sense of humor, stories, games and shrieks of “toast” that accompanied a good prank.
Marge was one classy lady, always leaving the house with impeccable dress, hair done and looking her best. She was one of a kind. We take great comfort in the fact she left this world knowing she was loved by many.
Funeral services were handled by Farley Funeral home.
