Margaret "Doreen" Schreiber, 81, of Venice passed away Thursday, April 14, 2022 surrounded by her family.
Born in Newfoundland to John and Veronica Newman. Doreen was a restaurant owner for many years, socialite and a world traveler, but most of all she loved her family.
Doreen is survived by her beloved sons Jon (Jane) Shelton, and Shawn (Crystal) Shelton. She also leaves behind her grandchildren: Brandon Shelton, Jocele Shelton, Rhiannon Ragland, Jacob Shelton, Ernesto Salinas, Colin Shelton, Austin Shelton, and Garrett Shelton; step-grandchildren: Chad Miller, Cooper James, Kayla Hatley and Stephanie Trexler. As well as great-grandchildren: Audrianas Salinas, Leon Salinas, Kion Salinas, and step-great-grandchildren: Brenna Gustafson, Jackson Vanhoy, and Briar Trexler: as well as many nieces, a nephew, and loving family.
She is preceded in death by her beloved husbands Bigelow Wood, Jack Shelton, and Myron Schreiber; her parents Jack and Veronica Newman, brother John Newman and daughters Karen Ibara, and Laura Shelton.
A Gathering will be held at Farley Funeral Home and Crematory in Venice on Wednesday, May 18, 2022, from 3-6 p.m.
A Memorial Mass will be held at Epiphany Catholic Cathedral Church in Venice on Thursday, May 19, 2022, at 10 a.m. Margaret will be laid to rest in Epiphany Memorial Gardens at the completion of Mass.
Services are under the care of Farley Funeral Home and Crematory in Venice. Online condolences can be made at www.farleyfuneralhome.com.
