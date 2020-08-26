Margaret Eileen Kramer Kophazi, age 94, of Nokomis, Florida, and formerly of Burgettstown, Pennsylvania, passed away Monday, Aug. 24, 2020, at her home, in the company of her family.
She was born Dec. 17, 1925, in Dunkirk, New York, to the late Ernest and Margaret Shearon Kramer. She spent most of her childhood in McDonald, Pennsylvania, and graduated from McDonald High School. After graduation, she worked at the Federal Reserve Bank in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.
Eileen and her husband, Joe, moved to Burgettstown, where they raised their family. The couple realized a dream when they retired to Nokomis in 1984.
Besides her parents, Eileen was preceded in death by her loving husband of 45 years, Joseph Robert Kophazi, in 1995; two sisters, Patricia Strain and Gertrude Polen; and two brothers, Ernest Kramer and Michael Kramer. She is survived by two daughters, Joan (Pete) McMahon, of Venice, Florida, and Janet (Joe) DePhilippo, of Delran, New Jersey; two sons, David (Kelly) Kophazi of Lexington, Virginia, and Daniel (Beth) Kophazi of Fort Mill, South Carolina; six grandchildren, Michael McMahon, Amy DePhilippo Ferrarie and Joe DePhilippo Jr., and Joel, Sam and Katy Kophazi; and two great-grandchildren; as well as a number of nieces and nephews.
Eileen was a member of Epiphany Cathedral in Venice for many years. She loved new shoes, sunsets, all things Irish, watching “Jeopardy,” bingo, knitting, good music, Bishop Sheen and dessert.
She often consoled herself and others with the simple and wise words: “This too shall pass.” And so it has.
The family wishes to thank Dr. Emily June, Dr. Issam Halaby and Tidewell Hospice for their excellent care.
Services: A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Epiphany Cathedral on Friday, Aug. 28, at 1 p.m. Burial will be at Venice Memorial Gardens. Arrangements are being handled by Farley Funeral Homes & Crematory of Venice.
Contributions: In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that gifts be made to Tidewell Hospice and Palliative Care of Venice or St. Vincent DePaul Society of Venice, in Eileen’s memory.
