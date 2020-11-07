Margaret Maye “Peggy” Church, 82, of Venice, Florida, went to be with our Lord on Tuesday Oct. 6, 2020, in her home surrounded by her family.
Peggy was born Dec. 12, 1937, in Mount Sterling, Ohio, to the late William Frederick Steinbrunner and Virginia Constance Houck. Peggy grew up in Gallipolis, Ohio, and graduated from Gallia Academy High School in 1954, where she was a majorette with the marching band. She married her high school sweetheart, Harold Richard Church, on July 16, 1955.
Peggy was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 64½ years, Richard Church; her parents, William Steinbrunner and Virginia Houck Yeskey; aunt, Juanita Neal; uncle, Charles M. Neal Sr.; cousin, Lance Cpl. Charles M. Neal Jr.; stepfather, Frank Gease; and nephews, Jimmy Poulos and Randy Louks.
She will be remembered as a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, aunt and friend.
Survivors include her children, Cathy Church Smith (Warren), Connie Church Glover, and Rick Church; granddaughters, Lauren Smith, Kim Wright (Troy) and Kayla and Kendra Church; great-granddaughters, Addison and Brynlee Wright; sister, Carolyn Poulos (Jim); brother, George Gease (Annie); cousins, J. Michael and Barb Neal; and sisters-in-law, Janice Layne and Eloise Louks; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
Services: A Celebration of Life will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Dec. 11, at Grace United Methodist Church, Venice. Final interment along with her late husband, Richard Church, will be held at Venice Memorial Gardens, Venice. Sign her online guest book at FarleyFuneralHome.com.
Contributions: In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be sent to Tidewell Hospice of Venice, Grace United Methodist Church, SunCoast Emmaus or a charity of your choice.
