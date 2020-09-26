Marguerite “Migs” FitzGibbons Gottstein
Migs, 90, of Venice, Florida, formerly of Syracuse and Fayetteville, New York, went home to be with God on Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2020.
She was the daughter of Oscar and Adele Walser, born in Syracuse on March 15, 1930.
Migs graduated summa cum laude, receiving a B.S. in Science from Le Moyne College’s first graduating class in 1951. She was the loving mother of seven children, 20 grandchildren and 21 great-grandchildren.
While raising her children, she, with her late husband, Mark FitzGibbons Jr., started a successful HR Consulting Firm, FitzGibbons Associates, in operation for over 20 years.
Migs was active in Venice with Epiphany Cathedral as a daily communicant, Centering Prayer and Emmaus Sisters. She was a volunteer at Venice Hospital.
Migs enjoyed walks to Venice Beach and the jetty, watching sunsets and getting together with her neighbors.
Migs was predeceased by her husband, Mark H. FitzGibbons, in 1987 and her second husband, William Gottstein, in 2016.
Migs is survived by her children, Mary Pat FitzGibbons (Paul Brown), Mark H. (Carolyn) FitzGibbons III, Maureen (Jeff) Johnson, Margery (Robert) Waldron, Michael (Linda) FitzGibbons, Matthew (Karen) FitzGibbons, M. Sean (Rose) FitzGibbons, Tom Gottstein, Robert Gottstein and Barbara Gottstein.
Services: Services will be held Wednesday Sept. 30, at 9:45 a.m. at Epiphany Cathedral, 310 Sarasota St., Venice. To share a memory or to send a condolence to the family, visit FarleyFuneralHome.com.
Contributions: In lieu of flowers, please have masses said for Migs. Or, donations may be made in remembrance of Marguerite (Walser) Gottstein (’51) for Gottstein Science Fund at Le Moyne College, Department of Giving, 1419 Salt Springs Road, Syracuse NY 13214.
