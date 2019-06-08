Maria G. Jaehne

Venice, FL (34285)

Today

Thunderstorms likely this morning. Then the chance of scattered thunderstorms this afternoon. High 88F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Cloudy this evening. Scattered thunderstorms developing after midnight. Low 79F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%.