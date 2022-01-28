Marian Helen Abrams (nee Massong), age, 71, of Venice, Fla., passed away on Monday, January 17, 2022. She was born on April 16, 1950 in New York, N.Y. She was a Teachers' Aide in Montgomery Township, N.J., and retired in 2010 and moved to Venice in 2016 from Somerset, N.J.
Marian described herself as a shy person her entire life. Wherever she went, however, she easily developed deep friendships that would last her entire life. Marian led a rich life devoted to her family. Marian loved to travel and especially loved shopping at small, local stores wherever she went. She led a rich life as a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and friend to many.
Marian is survived by her husband, Richard Abrams of Venice; a daughter Kathleen (Jason) Dolan of Atlanta, Ga.; a son, Kenneth (Bridget) Abrams of Richmond, Va.; and a brother, Richard Massong of Cary, N.C., and her mother, Marion Massong of Venice. She also leaves behind her loving grandchildren, Jack Dolan, Elizabeth Dolan, Michael Abrams, Everett Abrams, and Isabel Abrams and loving sisters, brothers-in-law, and many friends. She was preceded in death by her father, Louis Massong of N.Y.
Farley Funeral Home in Venice, Florida is handling the arrangements. A message of condolence may be sent by visiting www.farleyfuneralhome.com.
