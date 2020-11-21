Marian McDonald
Marian McDonald, born in Sarasota, Florida, in 1921, passed away Monday, Nov. 16, 2020, at Tidewell Hospice in Venice, Florida.
Marian was predeceased by her husband, Walter L. McDonald Jr., in 1992.
Together they owned and operated the original Smack Restaurant on Main Street in Sarasota and also Smack McDonald’s in Venice.
Upon her husband’s retirement in 1970, she obtained her AA degree. Marian became a teacher’s aide at Venice Middle School and taught until 1992.
She belonged to First Sarasota Baptist Church on Main Street from 1921 to 1960 and Venice's First Baptist Church from 1960 to 2020 as a Sunday School teacher and prayer meeting leader.
Her love of life was in Jesus Christ and instilling His values in all of her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
She is survived by her four children, Joyce Ehrhardt, Walter L. McDonald III, Barbara Phillips and Patrick McDonald. She had 12 grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.
Services: Services will be held at Venice First Baptist Church on Friday, Dec. 4, at 2 p.m., officiated by Pastor Tom Hodge. Burial will be private. To share a memory of Marian or a condolence with the family, visit FarleyFuneralHome.com.
