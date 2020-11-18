Marian S. Magnuson
Marian S. Magnuson, 95, of Venice, Florida, was welcomed home Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020.
Marian was born Sept. 20, 1925, in Chicago, Illinois, to Chester and Mildred Swan and moved to Venice in 1990.
She was an active member of Our Savior Lutheran Church in Nokomis, Florida, where she enjoyed singing in the choir and planning social events.
Marian was preceded in death by a son, Donald, and her husband of 60 years, Robert. Together, they loved square dancing, traveling and camping.
Surviving are her sons Richard (Judy) Magnuson and James (Christine) Magnuson; five grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.
Services: Marian’s life will be celebrated with a private family service on Friday, Nov. 20, in Park Ridge, Illinois, with Pastor Peter Lundberg officiating. A video celebrating Marian’s life will be shared on her family’s Facebook pages at a later date. Visit NelsonFunerals.com.
Contributions: In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to Our Savior Lutheran Church, Nokomis.
