Mariette Mudgett Glover
Mariette Mudgett Glover of Venice, Florida, died Sunday, April 14, 2019, at the age of 93.
Ms. Glover was born Nov. 2, 1925, in North Conway, New Hampshire, daughter of Therese de Coriolis Mudgett and Harold T. Mudgett of North Conway, New Hampshire.
She attended local public schools and studied for four years at the School of the Museum of Fine Arts in Boston. SMFA is now part of Tufts University. After graduating in 1947, Ms. Glover continued to work in art, but her working life did not begin there; it began at age 10 weeding in a neighbor’s garden. Ms. Glover was vocal about the beginning of her work life; she hated weeding. She did not recall her hourly rate; her earnings probably went to her mother.
Ms. Glover’s career as an artist was in painting and stained glass. Architectural commissions included designing, building and supervising the installation of the stained-glass windows for a church by the Swiss architect Marcel Breuer.
Mr. Breuer is noted for his International-style buildings and had an international architectural practice. That prize-winning church is St. Frances De Sales in Muskegon, Michigan. Ms. Glover also designed stained-glass windows for the First Presbyterian Church in Franklin Lakes, New Jersey.
Ms. Glover’s work is part of several corporate collections, including Reader’s Digest, JPMorgan Chase and Co., Dun & Bradstreet, Seidman and Clairol. Her one-person shows include Ward-Nasse Gallery in New York City, the Hudson River Museum in Yonkers, New York, and other galleries, colleges and churches in New York, Connecticut and Florida. Toward the end of her career, Ms. Glover designed and manufactured jewelry.
Ms. Glover was active in several arts organizations, including Florida CraftArt in St. Petersburg, Florida, and the Venice Art Center in Venice.
She was one of the first members to join the Unitarian Universalist Congregation of Venice (UUCOV) in 1999 and was a member throughout her life. As a congregant, she was quiet about her generosity to the church; she was a leading donor when UUCOV built its sanctuary in 2003.
Ms. Glover survived her husband, Rollo Leigh Glover.
