Marilyn Ann Rom (nee McNamara) passed away peacefully on Saturday, July 9, 2022 surrounded by her devoted family. Born in Northeast Ohio on October 3, 1929, Marilyn spent her entire life raising her family and being of service to others.

Marilyn met the love of her life, Frank E. Rom, at NACA in Cleveland (now NASA). They married in 1950 and raised their family of 7 children in Avon Lake, OH. Frank and Marilyn were active members of St. Joseph's Catholic Church, and in their retirement years since 1980, at Epiphany Cathedral in Venice, FL. Marilyn sang in both church's choirs and was a Eucharistic Minister for many years. She was also an avid game player and bowler, regularly attended the Venice Symphony and enjoyed sports, but especially loved spending time with her family. The family's home on Kelleys Island for over 40 years was their Paradise North where they celebrated many occasions including their 50th wedding anniversary.

