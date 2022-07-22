Marilyn Ann Rom (nee McNamara) passed away peacefully on Saturday, July 9, 2022 surrounded by her devoted family. Born in Northeast Ohio on October 3, 1929, Marilyn spent her entire life raising her family and being of service to others.
Marilyn met the love of her life, Frank E. Rom, at NACA in Cleveland (now NASA). They married in 1950 and raised their family of 7 children in Avon Lake, OH. Frank and Marilyn were active members of St. Joseph's Catholic Church, and in their retirement years since 1980, at Epiphany Cathedral in Venice, FL. Marilyn sang in both church's choirs and was a Eucharistic Minister for many years. She was also an avid game player and bowler, regularly attended the Venice Symphony and enjoyed sports, but especially loved spending time with her family. The family's home on Kelleys Island for over 40 years was their Paradise North where they celebrated many occasions including their 50th wedding anniversary.
Predeceased by her parents (Harry & Evangeline McNamara), husband of 62 years (Frank E. Rom), sons (Paul Rom and Frank Rom, Jr.), son-in-law (Carl Lowe), brother and sister-in-law (William & Bernice McNamara), in-laws (Frank & Josefa Rom), and Godmother (Louise Byrne), Marilyn is survived by her remaining children Mary Anne Lowe of North Ridgeville, Ohio, Barbara Martin (Charles) of Bedford, Texas, Kathleen Burant (Harper Donahoe) of Natural Bridge Station, Va., Laura Creighton (Thomas) of Venice, Fla., Mark Rom (Caren) of Venice, and daughters-in-law Heidi Rom of Avon, Ohio and Susan Rom of Louisville, Ky. Marilyn's deep love of family also included her most precious and beloved 24 grandchildren, 47 great-grandchildren, and seven nieces and nephews.
Marilyn's legacy is her love and devotion to family, spreading joy with a smile and kind word, and her unwavering faith in God.
The funeral Mass and celebration of Marilyn's life will be held at Epiphany Cathedral in Venice, FL, on Friday, July 29 at 9:30 a.m. with interment at the Cathedral's Memorial Rose Garden. Farley Funeral Home & Crematory is handling arrangements.
Marilyn's family would like to thank the incredible caregivers of Tidewell Hospice, Tuscan Gardens of Venetia Bay, The Springs at Lake Pointe Woods, and All Stat Home Health where she was surrounded by extraordinary loving care and support. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Marilyn's memory may be made to Tidewell Hospice Music Therapy at TidewellFoundation.org.
