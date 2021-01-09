Marilyn Elizabeth Mitchell
Marilyn Elizabeth Mitchell passed away peacefully at home on Monday, Jan. 4, 2021.
Marilyn was born in 1939 in New Brunswick, New Jersey, to Frank and Mary (Clark) Merolla. She attended Montclair State College and received her bachelor’s degree in psychology.
Marilyn married John T. "Jack" Mitchell Jr. and they raised their family in Mountain Lakes, New Jersey. After Jack’s retirement from Nabisco, they moved in 1991 to Venice, Florida.
Marilyn returned to Mountain Lakes in 2017 after Jack’s death in 2014 to live with her daughter, Denise Goodbar, and her family.
Marilyn was a devoted Catholic and served as a eucharistic minister at Epiphany Cathedral in Venice for many years.
Marilyn and Jack traveled the world, were avid readers and valued education. She was always willing to engage friends and family in a good conversation or singing old show tunes. She also enjoyed spending summers on Long Island in Hampton Bays, New York, long walks and attending the theater.
Marilyn loved her children and grandchildren, whom she often told she loved them as “high as the moon and as deep as the ocean.”
Marilyn was predeceased by her beloved husband, Jack; her parents, Frank and Mary; her brother, Frank Merolla Jr.; and her sister, Judith Vedro.
Marilyn is survived by her loving children. daughter, Denise Goodbar (Bill) of Mountain Lakes and son, Douglas Mitchell (Sue) of Highlands Ranch, Colorado; her cherished grandchildren, Mitchell Goodbar, Reid Goodbar, Spencer Goodbar, Bradford Goodbar, Morgan Mitchell, Matthew Mitchell and Owen Mitchell; and her many friends and her surviving relatives.
Services: Services were private through Codey & Mackey Funeral Home, Boonton, New Jersey.
Contributions: In lieu of flowers, donations to Catholic Charities would be deeply appreciated.
