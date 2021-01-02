Marilyn Ross Povenmire
Marilyn Ross Povenmire, passed away peacefully in Venice, Florida, on Dec. 25, 2020. She is survived by her loving husband of 66 years, retired Senior Foreign Service officer Dale Miller Povenmire, and their four children, Susan of Bluffton, South Carolina; Ross Mahlon of Haverhill, Massachusetts; Carol of Manhattan Beach, California; and Elizabeth of Alexandria, Virginia. The cause of death was respiratory failure.
Marilyn was born in Lowell, Massachusetts, in November 1932, to Charlotte Irene (Harvey) and Hugh Alexander Ross. She grew up in Reading, Massachusetts, attended Reading High School and graduated summa cum laude from Tufts University with a degree in Economics.
She met her husband while he attended Tufts University’s Fletcher School of Law and Diplomacy. They were married in 1954 and set off on a lifetime of travel, living in countries around the world while serving the nation as U.S. Foreign Service officers. Early assignments included Santiago, Chile; Zanzibar, East Africa; Asuncion, Paraguay; and Porto, Portugal.
In 1972, Marilyn took the Foreign Service exam and passed it for the second time, after the State Department changed the rules to allow both spouses of a married couple to be full-time Foreign Service officers (she was a plaintiff in the class action lawsuit that resulted in this change of rules).
She served as a consular officer at U.S. missions in Caracas, Venezuela; Nicosia, Cyprus; Lisbon, Portugal; and Sao Paulo, Brazil, where she was chief of the Consular Section; and as Deputy Consul General at the U.S. embassies in Rome and London.
She was the sole consular officer at the embassy in Nicosia in 1975, shortly after the invasion of Cyprus by the Turkish army, and there she worked on both sides of the U.N.-patrolled “green line” separating opposing peoples.
She responded to terrorist activities conducted by Palestinian extremists in 1985, including the attack at the Rome airport that killed and wounded Americans, among other casualties; and later, following the Achille Lauro cruise ship hijacking in the eastern Mediterranean.
In 1990, as the first Gulf War began, her consular team assisted hundreds of Americans as they transited London’s Heathrow Airport from their residences in threatened areas of the Gulf to safety in the United States.
Between her assignments to Rome and London, she attended the National War College in Washington, D.C., for the 1987-88 academic year, when she traveled to China with fellow officers for an orientation trip as guests of the People’s Liberation Army.
Marilyn retired from the U.S. Department of State after serving as director of Policy and Coordination for the Bureau of Consular Affairs, where she worked with Assistant Secretary Mary Ryan. She had a 20-year trailblazing career as a spouse in one of the first tandem couples of the U.S. Foreign Service. She took pride in helping American citizens abroad and representing her country overseas as a United States diplomat.
Dale and Marilyn moved to Venice after retirement and became founding members of the Unitarian Universalist Congregation of Venice. The UUCOV community provided them with an important continuity of connection for more than 20 years.
Marilyn served as one of the first treasurers of the church during the purchase of land and construction of the church building.
Dale and Marilyn continued to cherish many friendships at UUCOV and at Village On The Isle, where they resided over recent years.
Marilyn will be deeply missed by all of her family and those who knew her and admired her many accomplishments, generous spirit, love of classical music and joy of living life.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.