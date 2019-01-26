Marion Ruth Stanwood
Marion Ruth (Parsons) Stanwood died peacefully at home in Allenstown, New Hampshire, with her daughter Vera at her side.
Born on May 7, 1924, in Gloucester, Massachusetts, she was the daughter of Harold Parsons and Marion (Gray) Parsons.
She married Wayne S. Stanwood Jr. on Nov. 27, 1941. She lived in Andover, Massachusetts, for many years, where she raised eight children. Then she retired to Venice, Florida, with her husband, Wayne.
Her family enjoyed being with her for the holidays. Marion enjoyed and taught different types of embroidery and crochet. She and Wayne were involved with Save The Sea Turtles in Venice.
Later in life she enjoyed playing Scrabble and doing word-search puzzles. She loved her dog, Foxy.
In addition to many grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren, Marion is survived by four sons Wayne, Allan, Roy and Ronald, and two daughters, Vera and Cynthia.
Marion was predeceased by two sons, Dan and David, and her husband of 67 years, Wayne.
Services: A Memorial Service will be held at a later date.
Contributions: In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to BrightStar Home Care, 602 Riverway Place, Bedford NH 03110; or Amedisys Hospice, 8 Commerce Drive, Bedford NH 03110.
