Marion S. Appleby
March 9, 1923-April 29, 2020
Marion S. Appleby, 97, of Venice, Florida, formally of Waterford, Connecticut, passed peacefully in the early morning of Wednesday, April 29, 2020.
After a lifetime of family, work, boating, traveling and cut-throat bridge, she spent her 90s learning to adjust to a quieter lifestyle.
A devoted member of the Joy Bible Study Class at South Venice Baptist Church, Marion enjoyed her church friends and activities. An occasional game with her bridge buddies was a treat, and visits from her young great-grandchildren made her day.
She is survived by daughters Jan Moore and husband, Bob, of Venice, Nancy Appleby of Alexandria, Virginia, and Joan Maison and husband, Art, of Venice; brother Ralph Slater and wife, Faye, of Old Lyme, Connecticut; sister-in-law Pat Slater of Venice; seven grandchildren, John Moore of Venice, Rob Moore of Plattsburgh, New York, Keith Tennent of Venice, Jamie Moore of Palmetto Point, Scott Maison of Lincoln, Virginia, Meredith Davis of Lone Tree, Colorado, and Monica Pampell of Washington, D.C.; and 10 great-grandchildren.
She was predeceased by her husband, Jack W. Appleby; granddaughter Kimerlee Maison; sister, Ruth Slater Root; and brother George Slater.
Services: A celebration of Marion’s life will be held at South Venice Baptist Church once people may gather again.
Contributions: In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Tidewell Hospice, 5955 Rand Blvd., Sarasota FL 34238; or to South Venice Baptist Church, 3167 Englewood Road, Venice FL 34293.
