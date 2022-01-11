Marion S. Sellers

Marion (Sam) Sellers died on Saturday, January 1, 2022, at the age of 88 in her beloved Venice, Florida. Marion was born in Collingswood, N.J., on July 23, 1933.
Marion is survived by her six children: daughter JoAnn Swindell, son Michael McCusker and wife Pim, daughter Karen Sloan and husband John, daughter Marlene Walker and husband Richard, son John McCusker and wife Connie and daughter Laura Hickman. She is predeceased by her parents Charles and Josephine Bellino and her younger sister, Charlotte Gaskill. Sam was the proud matriarch of her family consisting of six children, 18 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren, and five great-great-grandchildren.
Sam worked as a single mother supporting her family by waitressing, bartending, administrative positions, and lastly as a job counselor for the state of Florida Job Service. She was a modern, stylish "hip" Mom who survived an era in which it was very difficult for a divorced woman to make ends meet and raise six children.
She was fiercely independent and proud to have owned and stayed in her home until her death. Sam was a social person being active in the Venice Italian American Club, the Venice Moose Club, and attended Venice Bible Church. Sam's love was the beach, with Venice North Jetty being her favorite. She loved to dine at Burgundy Square and Norma Jean's restaurants.
Her wonderful smile and twinkly eyes will be missed by all her family and friends who knew and loved her.
