MARGE C. FLASKER, 83, of Venice, Fla., died Thursday, September 29, 2022, in the arms of her youngest daughter Beth who was her caregiver of four years in Valrico. Also, by her side son Paul and grandson Connor Flasker (N.C.), daughter Celeste (N.Y.) ex-husband John Jr. (Sarasota), and brother Bob (Debi) Scholtes of Punta Gorda.

Born 19 Dec 1938 in Chicago, Ill., to the late Frank & Bernice (Thompson) Scholtes, she lived in Venice since 1976 and worked at Smitty's (14 years), Wharf (6 years), Venice Travel Agency (11 years), Landmark ( 9 years), and retired from Venice Yacht Club where she was employed even after retirement.


Load entries