MARGE C. FLASKER, 83, of Venice, Fla., died Thursday, September 29, 2022, in the arms of her youngest daughter Beth who was her caregiver of four years in Valrico. Also, by her side son Paul and grandson Connor Flasker (N.C.), daughter Celeste (N.Y.) ex-husband John Jr. (Sarasota), and brother Bob (Debi) Scholtes of Punta Gorda.
Born 19 Dec 1938 in Chicago, Ill., to the late Frank & Bernice (Thompson) Scholtes, she lived in Venice since 1976 and worked at Smitty's (14 years), Wharf (6 years), Venice Travel Agency (11 years), Landmark ( 9 years), and retired from Venice Yacht Club where she was employed even after retirement.
Marge was preceded in death by half-sister Gloria (Foster) Summers and stepfather Herman Selk of Englewood.
Other survivors include Daughter-in-law Juli (White), granddaughter Sierra and adopted grandson Berto from North Carolina; nephews Stephen and Brain Scholtes of Chicago, brother Ronald (JJ) Scholtes of Illinois; nieces Cheryl (Jerry) Rogers of Illinois, Andrea DesFosses and Michele Metzler both of Florida and many other family members from Illinois.
A funeral mass will be held in her honor at Venice Epiphany Catholic Cathedral December 20, 2022 at 10 a.m., followed by ashes at Gulf Pines Memorial Park outdoor mausoleum Englewood, FL.
