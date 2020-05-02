Marjorie Goundie
Feb. 2, 1921-April 5, 2020
It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our Mother, Marjorie Louise Goundie, on Sunday, April 5, 2020.
She was 99 years old.
Marjorie was born in Allentown, Pennsylvania, and graduated from Allentown High School in 1938. From 1943 to 1946, she was in the U.S. Women’s Coast Guard (SPARS). She served as a yeoman in Oklahoma, Washington, D.C., St. Augustine, Florida, and New York.
After marrying George in 1947, they settled in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, for over 26 years. During those years, she stayed home to raise her daughters.
Later on she was an administrative assistant to different department heads and then became the assistant comptroller for UWM.
In 1975, they retired and moved to Nokomis, Florida. They spent many of their happy retirement days traveling around the world, volunteering, playing tennis, boating and active with the fine arts.
She was preceded in death by her husband, George H. Goundie, on Dec. 4, 1992.
She is survived by two of her daughters, Gail (Ken) Boudreau, Osprey, Florida, and Georgette Goundie, Greenfield, Wisconsin; five grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren, who will miss her deeply.
Services: A Celebration of Life will will be held at a later date in Allentown.
Contributions: Memorial gifts would be gratefully appreciated to UMW.edu/give/Art & Design Goundie Sculpture Scholarship (4498000), in memory of Marjorie Goundie; or to UWM Foundation Inc., 1440 E. North Ave., Milwaukee WI 53202, ref: Goundie Memorial.
