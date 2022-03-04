Marjorie Jane Guyton (Wiemann/Staab), 98, of Venice, Fla., passed away on Wednesday, February 16, 2022. She was born April 8, 1923 in Avalon, Pa.

A celebration of her Life will be held on Wednesday March 16, 2022 at 11 a.m., at Venice Presbyterian Church.

In lieu of flowers or gifts, the family requests donations to Venice Presbyterian Church, 825 The Rialto, Venice, Florida 34285.

