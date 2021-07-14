Marjorie M. Cunningham, 90, of Nokomis, Florida, passed away Wednesday, July 7, 2021, in the quiet of her home.
Born Feb. 7, 1931, in Morristown, New Jersey, to Charles and Josephine Moeri, Marjorie went on to have many fulfilling careers, but will be most remembered for the awesome wife, mother, aunt, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend she was.
She enjoyed many years of Friday Night Cards with her friends, and was an active member of her church and family both here in Florida and in New Jersey.
Marjorie is survived by her children, Macon (Christina) Cunningham of Venice, Florida, Elyse (Wayne) Norber of Whittier, California, Marcia (Don) Miller of Foresthill, California, and Ruth Dean of Juneau, Alaska. She also leaves behind her grandchildren, Jessica, Ashley, Cavin, Zack, Collin, Marquie, Melissa, Carlye, Hailey and Hannah, as well as great-grandchildren Cohen, Sher and Judah.
She was predeceased by her late husband, Macon Cunningham.
Services: A viewing will be held at Farley Funeral Home, Venice, from 9 to 11 a.m. A service will be held promptly at 11 a.m. at the Farley Funeral Home Chapel. Marjorie will be laid to rest in a private service at Venice Memorial Gardens.
Contributions: The family asks that you please consider making a memorial donation in Marjorie’s honor to the American Cancer Society.
