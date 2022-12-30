Mark Douglas Stephens, fourth generation Venice pioneer family stepped into Heaven on Christmas morning, Sunday, December 25, 2022.
He was born on November 23, 1956, at Venice Hospital; the fourth child of Glenn and Janice Stephens.
Mark was special to some of his classmates because his granddaddy was the Venice Fire Chief Dewey Stephens, and his grandpa was the Police Chief John Shockey.
Mark was always sweet, kind, and helpful to others. At the age of five he charmed one neighbor, and she kept him in a good supply of big red apples.
Mark attended the local schools, starting with Mrs. Young's private kindergarten. He graduated from Venice High School in 1974, Manatee Junior College, and Sarasota Technical School.
He liked working outside, even as a small boy, he had pots of flowers around. Just in recent times of failing health, he was concerned about his yard.
All his jobs were mostly outside or maintenance.
His companion was Brownie, a little dove who lived uncaged with him. They shared breakfast every morning. She had her cracker, and he had his coffee.
He grew up in the First Baptist Church of Venice, always up there and worked there for 10 years. The family has been a part of the church since 1934.
Mark leaves behind his parents Glenn and Janice, brother Michael, sisters Marcia Krivonak and Melinda Sichling, brother-in-law Mark Krivonak, and many nieces and nephews; also, an Uncle Bill Dice of North Port.
A visitation will be held on Wednesday, January 3, 2023, from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., at Farley Funeral Home, 265 South Nokomis Avenue, Venice, FL 34285. A graveside service at Jesse Knight Cemetery, Colonia Ln E, Nokomis, FL 34275, will follow at 1 p.m.
To leave a condolence for the family, please visit www.farleyfuneralhome.com.
