Mark J. Zebkar
Mark J. Zebkar, age 69, passed away peacefully Wednesday, June 24, 2020.
He was born June 11, 1951, to James A. and Ruth Zebkar. Mark grew up in Willoughby, Ohio, where he graduated from Willoughby South High School in 1969. He was a standout football athlete. After his high school career, he played flag football in Willoughby for Olympics Sporting Goods.
Mark married the love of his life and best friend, Theresa “Teri” (Lorek) Zebka, in 1976. Together, Mark and Teri had two beautiful children, Shylo and Tyler Zebkar. In 1984, he and his family moved to Venice, Florida, where he became an electrician.
Mark always loved to be involved in his children’s sports activities. He also loved to play Fantasy Football, in which he was a two-time champion (Dog Pound).
He was preceded in death by his father, James A. Zebkar.
He is survived by his loving wife of 44 years, Teri (Lorek) Zebkar; children, Shylo (Jamal) Zebkar-Edwards and Tyler (Stacy Holmes) Zebkar; brothers, Todd, Judd and Scott Zebkar; and five grandchildren, Blake, Olivia, Annabella, Maddison and Jacey, whom he adored. The grandchildren called him “Grumpy” and he loved it.
Mark will be greatly missed by his loving family and many friends.
Services: Services will be announced at a later date due to COVID-19.
