Mark Richmond

On Wednesday, May 29, 2019, Mark Richmond, loving husband of Stephany and father of two sons, Landon and Morgan, passed away at age 63.

In 1988, Mark and Stephany opened their first store, The Furniture Warehouse, in North Sarasota. Over the years, they expanded to six state-of-the-art prototype stores: Ellenton, Bradenton, North Sarasota, South Sarasota, Port Charlotte and their totally renovated Venice store, which will be re-opening in July. Morgan joined them in 2009. Landon is an artist in Boston, Massachusetts.

Mark was a philanthropist as well as a successful businessman in Sarasota. He always gave back to his community through programs with area food banks and Habitat for Humanity, as well as Temple Sinai, serving as president, treasurer and a mentor to many of his fellow members.

As much as he enjoyed his business and philanthropic involvement, Mark’s priority was always his family, though: Stephany first, then his sons. He was very involved with his sons’ passions, whether it be sports or music or traveling around the world.

He will be dearly missed by his family and friends.

Services: A memorial service will be held Sunday, June 2, at 11 a.m. in Temple Sinai, 4631 South Lockwood Ridge Road, Sarasota.

Contributions: In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Temple Sinai General Fund at the address above.

