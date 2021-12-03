Mark William Stevens

Longtime Nokomis resident, Mark W. Stevens, 76, died peacefully on November 20, 2021, with his wife, Alice Wilhoit, by his side as she had been for 30 years.
Mark was born October 25, 1945, in St. Louis, Missouri, to William and Vinita Stevens.
Mark had a prolific career as an architect and as a Licensed General Contractor whose work influenced almost every corner of the State of Florida. His specialty was high-end design and construction of residential and commercial structures that were both aesthetic as well as able to withstand the punishment of even the most severe storms. Many of his projects have been tested, but none have failed.
He had a passionate love of saltwater sports, specifically sport diving, and fishing. As a young man during a chance visit to the Florida Keys, he fell in love with all that the pristine Florida waters had to offer an ambitious Midwesterner keen on adventure. He and his family moved from Charleston, SC to the Florida Keys in 1973 which began a lifetime of exploring favorite destinations in Florida, the Caribbean, Mexico, and Belize. It was not long before his talents would be called upon to design and build within these regions as well.
No matter the endeavor, Mark strove to be the very best he could be. This driving force enabled him to achieve many things. He earned the designation of Fly Fishing Instructor from the Board of Governors for Fly Fishers International. Both he and Alice had a passion for sharing the sport. Mark & Alice enjoyed many physical activities together which included having helped found the inaugural cheerleading squad for the Kansas City Chiefs in 1965. They both could be found often at the Venice YMCA where they forged several deep and meaningful friendships.
Mark is survived by his wife, Alice; his son and daughter-in-law, Adrian & Ashleigh Stevens, and their children, Corinne and Natalie. He was so very proud of his beautiful, intelligent granddaughters, their amazing mother, and especially proud of the exceptional man his son has become.
At his request, no service will be held.
Donations may be made to Southeastern Guide Dogs, Inc., or any food bank of your choice.
Farley Funeral Home in Venice is handling the arrangements. A message of condolence may be sent by visiting www.farleyfuneralhome.com.
