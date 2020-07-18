Marlene Elizabeth (Groetz) Lester
Marlene Elizabeth (Groetz) Lester passed away Saturday, July 11, 2020, after a long battle with Parkinson’s disease.
Born in Amesbury, Massachusetts, on Feb. 24, 1933, she had two sisters, Pauline Woodward and Winifred Ballard.
Marlene graduated from Massachusetts General Hospital School of Nursing in 1953. She worked in Boston, San Francisco and Lakeland before settling on the Sun Coast.
Her career at Venice Hospital began in 1971, and she rose to manage a 45-bed floor before retiring in 1994. She studied nights to earn a Bachelor of Science in Management from Nova University in 1987. She left medicine to help with administration at Dan’s construction company, Southeastern Communication Service Inc.
Marlene was active at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Catholic Church, where she helped deliver groceries to migrant families. She enjoyed ballroom dancing, world travel, aerobics and lunches with her dear friends, the “Gabby Girls.”
She is survived by her husband of 64 years, Daniel Lester; her sons Michael (Gregory Arencibia), Christopher (Jenny) and Thomas (Louise); and her grandson Steven.
Services: A mass will be held at Our Lady of Mount Carmel on Wednesday, July 22, at 10 a.m. and she will be laid to rest at Sarasota National Cemetery.
Contributions: In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Doctors Without Borders USA.
