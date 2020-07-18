Marsha Docking French
Marsha Docking French, 78, of Venice, Florida, passed away Monday, July 6, 2020.
She was born October of 1941 in Washington, D.C. She was the daughter of Robert M. Docking and Julia L (Julee) Docking, née Robey.
Marsha met her future husband, the late Robert B. French, in Massapequa, New York. After living in many places across the country, they relocated in 2004 to Florida to be near her mother.
Marsha was an active member of the Unitarian Universalist Congregation of Venice. She was an avid reader, bridge player and book club member.
She is survived by her mother, Julee Docking of Sarasota; brother, Budd Docking of Atlanta, Georgia; four daughters, Julia French (Jeff) of Renton, Washington, Janet French-Bast (Kermit) of Wind Lake, Wisconsin, Molly French (Joel) of Albuquerque, New Mexico, and Robin French (Brian) of Tewksbury, New Jersey; her cat, Cheddar; and her many close friends.
