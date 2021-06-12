Martha Jane Kinard Coulter
Martha Jane Kinard Coulter, 83, of Venice, Florida, passed away Wednesday, June 9, 2021, after a brief illness.
Jane was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 46 years, Floyd C. Coulter; her mother, Grace W. Kinard, formerly of Concord, North Carolina; her father, Lee W. Kinard Sr.; and her brother, Lee W. Kinard Jr., formerly of Greensboro, North Carolina.
She was a 1955 graduate of Concord High School and received her undergraduate degree at the University of North Carolina at Greensboro and her Master’s degree in library science from Caldwell College, Caldwell, New Jersey.
She was a 52-year member of the Daughters of the American Revolution and was a member of the Myakka Chapter in Venice. She was a devoted bridge player and avid reader.
She is survived by her sister, Judy K. Thomas, of Jamestown, North Carolina; her brother, Glenn E. Kinard (Dianne) of Fairfax Station, Virginia; her sister-in-law, Anne M. Kinard of Johns Island, South Carolina; and an extended family of nieces and nephews and grandnieces and grand-nephews.
Services: Services will be held at a later date. Interment will be at Oakwood Cemetery, Concord, North Carolina, with arrangements handled by Farley Funeral Home, Venice. Visit her online guest book at FarleyFuneralHome.com.
Contributions: Contributions may be made to Venice Symphony, 1515 South Tamiami Trail, Suite 7, Venice, FL 34285.
