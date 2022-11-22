Martha M. Thompson

Martha Ann McMillan Thompson, of Venice, Fla., passed away peacefully on Monday, November 14, 2022.

Marty was born in Ohio to Arthur and Verna (Staats) McMillan. She graduated from Danville High School and received a bachelor's degree from Muskingum College. She taught for more than 40 years, many at Nokomis Elementary. She enjoyed fishing, boating, and camping with family and friends. She was an avid reader and bridge player. In retirement she volunteered at Historic Spanish Point, dressed as an early pioneer, teaching school children simple weaving crafts. Her backyard pond and mangroves on Alligator Creek were a popular nesting and feeding spot for herons, wood storks, many other birds, and the occasional otter.


