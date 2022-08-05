Mary A. Rothermel

Mary A. Rothermel, 94, of Venice, Fla., and formerly of Lykens, Pa., died on Friday, July 22, 2022 at Sunset Lake Health and Rehabilitation Center, after a lengthy illness. She was preceded in death by her husband of 63 years, Paul K. Rothermel, on March 19, 2010.

She was born November 23, 1927 in Valley View, Pa.. She was the daughter of the late Marlin H. Witmer and Edna M. (Lower) Witmer. She was a member of St. Peters United Church of Christ in Lykens, Pa. She worked for many years at Seals Glove Factory in Millersburg, Pa. Mary was a very loving mother. She enjoyed baking and cooking delicious meals for her family. Mary enjoyed gardening and planting her various flowers every year. She instilled a love of books and reading in her daughters. Mary and Paul enjoyed visiting different camp grounds and listening to Blue Grass music shows. They also enjoyed traveling to Branson, Mo., with friends and to Nashville, Tenn., to the Grand Ole Opry shows with family.

