Mary A. Rothermel, 94, of Venice, Fla., and formerly of Lykens, Pa., died on Friday, July 22, 2022 at Sunset Lake Health and Rehabilitation Center, after a lengthy illness. She was preceded in death by her husband of 63 years, Paul K. Rothermel, on March 19, 2010.
She was born November 23, 1927 in Valley View, Pa.. She was the daughter of the late Marlin H. Witmer and Edna M. (Lower) Witmer. She was a member of St. Peters United Church of Christ in Lykens, Pa. She worked for many years at Seals Glove Factory in Millersburg, Pa. Mary was a very loving mother. She enjoyed baking and cooking delicious meals for her family. Mary enjoyed gardening and planting her various flowers every year. She instilled a love of books and reading in her daughters. Mary and Paul enjoyed visiting different camp grounds and listening to Blue Grass music shows. They also enjoyed traveling to Branson, Mo., with friends and to Nashville, Tenn., to the Grand Ole Opry shows with family.
She is survived by her daughters, Connie Lee (William Paul) McDonald of Venice, and Cindy Lou (John Patrick) Drapeau of Lykens, Pa.; grandchildren, Anna C. Hammon (partner, Jeremy Llewellyn) of Wilkes Barre, Ethan A. (Elizabeth) Hammon, II of Wilkes Barre, Pa., and Tiffany Lee Drapeau of Hazelton, Pa.; great-grandchildren, Melvin, Sierra, Ariana, Rhett, Iain, and Eli; great-great-grandchildren, Isabella, McKenna, and Ariya; sisters, Renee Reed of Gratz, Pa., Lorraine Ferree of Berrysburg, Pa., Marlene Updegrave of Valley View, Pa., and Lois Warner of Berrysburg, Pa.; and many nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her sisters, Frances Schaffer, Rojean Heck; and brother, Junior Witmer.
She was cremated and her ashes will be buried with her husband at Riverview Memorial Gardens in Halifax, PA.
A memorial service will be held on Friday, September 16, 2022 at 11 a.m., in Pennsylvania.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to St. Peters United Church of Christ, 1289 South Crossroads Road, Lykens, PA 17048.
