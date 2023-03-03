Mary Alice Daley Wheeler died Tuesday February 28, after a long illness at the age of 89. She is survived by her three children, Kristine W Taylor, Venice, FL, George H Wheeler III (Cheryl), Palm Coast, FL, Michael F Wheeler (Roxanne), Venice, FL, her grandchildren, Kayleen Wheeler, Michael F Wheeler Jr., Robert M Cox, Christopher R Wheeler (Millie), Erin L Taylor (Berry), and Jordan E Cox (Jade), 7 great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. Her greatest love and joy were her family. She was never happier than when she was together with them.
Born in Derby, Connecticut to Frederick M and Gertrude H Daley, she grew up in Shelton CT. In 1957 she moved to Florida with her young family, to join her parents and siblings in the operation of Warm Mineral Springs and its affiliates. Leaving Connecticut, she told her family and friends, that she would be back within six months, but the charms of Florida and especially Venice soon surrounded her, and she said she would never live anywhere else. She and her family summered in Gloucester, Massachusetts at her beloved "Wingie", sharing carefree days swimming and walking the beach. Evenings found her walking to the rocks to enjoy the sunset.
A woman of strong faith, she was active in both Epiphany School and Parish. She sang in the choir for many years, reflecting her love of music. She was part of the group that formed the Venice location of Senior Friendship Center and volunteered with the organization.
She was predeceased by her parents, her brother Frederick M Daley of Hanover, New Hampshire, and her sister Doris D Herron of Venice, FL.
The family will receive friends at a visitation, Tuesday March 7 at Toale Brothers - Ewing Chapel, Venice between 4 and 6 PM. A reception will follow at the Venice Yacht Club from 6 - 8 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Wednesday, March 8 at 10:30 AM at Epiphany Cathedral, followed by burial at Gulf Pines Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Senior Friendship Centers.
