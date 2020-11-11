Mary Alice Rodgers

Mary Alice Rodgers, 86, of Venice, Florida, passed away peacefully in her sleep Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020. She was a devoted wife and mother.

She leaves behind her soulmate and loving husband of 65 years, Sam R. Rodgers; son Richard D. Rodgers (Pamela) of Osprey, Florida; grandchild Rachel T. Rodgers of Sarasota, Florida; daughter-in-law Linda Rodgers of Bradenton, Florida; and brother Steven Gaskins (Marge) of Burlington, Vermont.

She was predeceased by her parents, Maynard and Geneva Gaskins; brother Milton Gaskins; sister Jeanette Benson; and son Rex S. Rodgers.

Mary was a kind and humble person who put others’ needs before her own. She was loved by many friends whom she considered family.

Services: Due to COVID-19 restrictions, private services will be held for family only. Services are under the care of Farley Funeral Home. Online condolences can be made at FarleyFuneralHome.com.

Contributions: In lieu of flowers, donations in Mary’s memory may be made to Tidewell Foundation, 5955 Rand Blvd., Sarasota FL 34238 or TidewellFoundation.org.

