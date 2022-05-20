Mrs. Mary Ann Cates, age 92, of Venice, Fla., formerly of Mayfield, Ky., passed away on Tuesday, May 17, 2022, at Windsor of Venice.
She was owner and hair stylist at Mary Ann's Beauty Salon in Mayfield, a past Grand Matron of Kentucky OES 1978-1979, Past Matron of Mayfield Eastern Star Chapter #443, Past President of Mayfield Democrat Women's Club, a Kentucky Colonel, a member of First Baptist Church in Mayfield for over 60 years and a member of the American Legion Auxiliary for over 60 years.
Mrs. Cates is survived by two sons Greg (Charissa) Cates of Paducah, Ky., and Steve (Marie Shoffeitt) Cates of Okeechobee, Fla.; one daughter Susan Rachles of Venice; five grandchildren Chris (Joi Williams) Cates of Benton, Ky., Dr. Heath (Leslie) Cates of Benton, Jessica (Mat) Fletcher of Paducah, Jason (Adrian) Holmes of Fancy Farm, Ky., and Zachary (Kaitlyn) Shields of North Port, Fla.; and ten great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, William Usher Cates; four brothers, John Pryor, Jack Pryor, Jimmy Pryor and George Pryor; four sisters, Betty Cashion, Lillian Bazzell, Nancy Riley and Josephine Haley; and her parents, John Brown and Allison "Allie" Elaine Clark Pryor.
Funeral services for Mrs. Mary Ann Cates will be 11:00 a.m. on Friday, May 27, 2022 at Byrn Funeral Home in Mayfield, KY. Dr. Wes Fowler, Rev. Mel Dowdy and Rev. Charles Frazier will officiate. Entombment will follow at Mayfield Memory Garden Mausoleum.
Pallbearers will be Jonathan Fletcher, Chris Cates, Dr. Heath Cates, Zachary Shields, Jason Holmes, Jimmy Cates and Ethan Fletcher. Honorary pallbearers will be George Lord, Max Anderson, Richard Heath, Joe Thomas Waggoner, Barry Kennemore, Bill Green and Fred Nesler.
Visitation will be 5-8 p.m. on Thursday, May 26, 2022, at Byrn Funeral Home with Eastern Star Services held at 6 p.m.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to; First Baptist Church, 118 W. South St., Mayfield, KY 42066.
Farley Funeral Home in Venice is handling the arrangements. A message of condolence may be sent by visiting www.farleyfuneralhome.com
