It is with great sadness that the family of Mary Ann Rose Henderson, 83, of Venice, Florida, shares her passing on Friday, March 4, 2022, after a short illness.
Born on March 30, 1938, Mary Ann was raised in Binghamton, New York where she attended the State University of New York at Binghamton, earning her Bachelor of Arts degree in early childhood education and later her Master of Arts degree in social sciences. She accomplished all of this while also working full-time at General Electric's Vestal, New York facility.
In 2002, Mary Ann retired and moved to Venice to fulfil her dream of living near the ocean. Shortly after moving to Venice, she started her second career teaching preschool at the Epiphany Cathedral Catholic School, where she was much beloved by her students, their parents, and everyone at the school. Mary Ann taught at the school for 20 years before retiring for a second time in June 2021. When she was not working, she filled her days with friends, grandkids, Venice Theater, water aerobics, books, church choir, and volunteering on the Bird Bay Condominium Board.
Wherever she went, Mary Ann was like a ray of sunlight coming into a room. She was friendly to all, kind, and loving, with an infectious laugh. Mary Ann especially loved sharing wine and good times with her many friends as they gathered together on her outdoor patio.
Mary Ann leaves two sons, Colin, of Atlanta, Georgia, and John, of Largo, Florida; and the delight of her life, her grandchildren Conor, Julia and Aidan, all of Atlanta; and her brother and sister-in-law, Sam and Marie Cadden, of Binghamton, New York. In addition, Mary Ann will be missed by many nieces and nephews and family and friends all over the country.
A funeral Mass will be held in her honor at Epiphany Cathedral at 10 a.m. on Saturday, April 23, followed by a Celebration of her Life at 12 p.m. at the Hotel Venezia. The funeral mass can be viewed on-line on the day of the service at https://epiphanycathedral.org
