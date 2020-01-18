Mary E. Gentile
Mary E. Gentile, 73, of Venice, Florida, passed away Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020. She was born Aug. 7, 1946, in the Bronx, New York, to the late Louis Castro and Jennie Hernandez-Castro.
Mary enjoyed cooking and was considered both a chef and a fashionista by her family. She was a faithful Catholic and a member of Epiphany Cathedral.
Survivors include her loving husband, Dominic, of Venice; two sons, Dominic Gentile Jr. (Karen) of Birmingham, Alabama, and Larry Perez (Isabel) of Winter Haven, Florida; daughter, Donna Spray (Jeff) of Holland, Pennsylvania; grandchildren, Anthony Gentile (Brittney), Patrick Gentile (Madeline), Madison Spray, Christian Gentile, John Paul Spray and Mia Spray; brothers and sisters, Hortencia Mounier, Louis Castro, Richard Castro Loraine Hong, Eric Castro, Cynthia Castro, Peggy Castro, Elisabeth Castro, Linda Castro, Robert Castro, Migdalia Prudhomme and Kevin Castro; and stepmother, Kathy Castro; as well as numerous other family and friends.
Services: Visitation will be at Farley Funeral Home from 4 to 6 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 19, with a funeral mass 10 a.m. Monday, Jan. 20, at Epiphany Cathedral in Venice. Interment will follow the service at Venice Memorial Gardens.
Contributions: Memorials may be sent to Sarasota Memorial Hospital. Please visit her online guestbook at FarleyFuneralHome.com.
