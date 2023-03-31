Mary Egan Mulligan, of Venice, Florida, died peacefully, surrounded by her family at her daughter's home on March 23, 2023. Mary was born in New Haven, Connecticut on October 11, 1944. She was the only daughter of Thomas Egan and Helen Nichols. Mary was a devoted daughter, who honored and loved her parents immensely until their passing.

Mary graduated high school in Madison, CT and went on to attend Albertus Magnus College in New Haven, CT where she earned a bachelor's degree in social work. While at Albertus, Mary made life long friends with her two college roommates who we continue to consider family. After graduation, Mary worked for the State of Connecticut at Connecticut Valley Hospital (CVH) in Middletown, CT as a social worker. This was just the beginning of an amazing career that would span the next five decades. Mary went on to obtain her master's degree in social work from the University of Connecticut, while working full-time and raising her two children. Mary was devoted to her career and a tireless advocate for the mental health population she served. She was highly respected by her peers and held many supervisory positions over the years. She created various programs, mentored colleagues and was recognized with numerous awards during her career. Mary also served the people of Connecticut in her role at the Connecticut Mental Health Center in New Haven, obtaining important grants to support some of the most vulnerable in CT. Mary returned to CVH as a clinical manager in the Whiting Forensic Unit. She also served as an out-patient psychotherapist for many years. She and her family were extremely proud of all her accomplishments. Her devotion to her coworkers was exemplified in the numerous friendships that endured throughout her lifetime. One group of gals specifically continued their annual girl's trip right up through last year, celebrating 40 years of friendship!


