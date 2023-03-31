Mary Egan Mulligan, of Venice, Florida, died peacefully, surrounded by her family at her daughter's home on March 23, 2023. Mary was born in New Haven, Connecticut on October 11, 1944. She was the only daughter of Thomas Egan and Helen Nichols. Mary was a devoted daughter, who honored and loved her parents immensely until their passing.
Mary graduated high school in Madison, CT and went on to attend Albertus Magnus College in New Haven, CT where she earned a bachelor's degree in social work. While at Albertus, Mary made life long friends with her two college roommates who we continue to consider family. After graduation, Mary worked for the State of Connecticut at Connecticut Valley Hospital (CVH) in Middletown, CT as a social worker. This was just the beginning of an amazing career that would span the next five decades. Mary went on to obtain her master's degree in social work from the University of Connecticut, while working full-time and raising her two children. Mary was devoted to her career and a tireless advocate for the mental health population she served. She was highly respected by her peers and held many supervisory positions over the years. She created various programs, mentored colleagues and was recognized with numerous awards during her career. Mary also served the people of Connecticut in her role at the Connecticut Mental Health Center in New Haven, obtaining important grants to support some of the most vulnerable in CT. Mary returned to CVH as a clinical manager in the Whiting Forensic Unit. She also served as an out-patient psychotherapist for many years. She and her family were extremely proud of all her accomplishments. Her devotion to her coworkers was exemplified in the numerous friendships that endured throughout her lifetime. One group of gals specifically continued their annual girl's trip right up through last year, celebrating 40 years of friendship!
After much convincing by her family to retire, Mary moved, along with her daughter's family, to Venice, FL. Mary spent her childhood visiting Venice with her father, so it was a second home to her. Yet, Mary did not rest once "retired". Mary continued her love of social work in Sarasota, FL working at Serenity Place in Doctor's Hospital. It was there that Mary again developed wonderful friendships and thrived in her field of caring for others. She also continued her work outside the hospital as a psychotherapist for Intellihealth. Mary finally retired just a few short years ago, allowing her to enjoy her wonderful neighbors in Sawgrass and continue hosting her many friends from all walks of life.
Although devoted to her career, nothing meant more to Mary than her family. Mary was the loving mom and best friend to daughter, Heather Hurley (Kevin) of Venice, FL, and adoring son, Timothy Mulligan (Teresa) of Cincinnati, OH. She was the doting grandmother to her five grandchildren, Hunter, Carson and MaKenna Hurley and Mattie and TJ Mulligan. Mary raised her children in Clinton, CT where, in her early years of parenting, she was involved with the Junior Women's Club, volunteered for St. Mary's Church and was a cheerleader for her children's schooling and interests. She continued that tradition with her ongoing involvement and interest in her grandchildren. Her grandchildren saw her daily, sharing endless laughs and inside jokes. She was so proud of them! It was obvious to everyone she met how important her family was to her. Mary was the mother and grandmother who made each and every ordinary day, birthday and holiday special for her family. Christmases were nothing short of magical with Mary! No one hosted quite like she did. On any given day you could expect to find a funny cocktail napkin along with a smorgasbord of goodies. She had a knack for making everyone she came in contact with feel special. She will be remembered for her love of a good political discussion, her knowledge of sports, her tireless shopping excursions and her keen interest in the stock market, but most of all she will be remembered as a fun, loving and generous mom, "Nini,"and friend.
Per Mary's wishes, a private memorial service with family will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, her family requests donations be made in her name to The Art Center, 390 Nokomis Ave S, Venice, FL 34285.
